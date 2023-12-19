Electric fan overheats, causes fire in Loboc house

Electric fan overheats, causes fire in Loboc house

An electric fan that overheated was believed to be the cause of a fire that gutted half of a family home in Loboc town.

The fire broke out at the second floor of the house in Barangay Poblacion at past 6 p.m. on Sunday while the residents, the Linawod family, were eating supper at the ground floor, said FO1 John Paul Nogra of the Loboc Fire Station.

“Ang initial na natumbok na cause of fire is overheated na appliance, usa ka electric fan sa second floor so didto sa taas nagsugod,” said Nogra.

The residents of the house were able to immediately vacate while the fire started to spread.

According to Nogra, they prevented the blaze from reaching the ground floor which was made of concrete materials.

“Didto nagsugod ang kayo sa taas pero wala ra kaabot sa ubos kay pag abot namo na control namo dayon ang ibabaw so ang taas ray naugdaw kay made of plywood,” said Nogra.

No one was injured during the incident but authorities estimated that the fire left P60,000 worth of property damage.

Nogra said they were able to declare fire out at 6:47 p.m.

