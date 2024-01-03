Ubay man found dead after drinking spree on New Year’s Day

A 51-year-old man was found dead after a drinking spree in Ubay on New Year’s Day.

According to Staff Sgt. Fernando Doguelez of the Ubay Police Station, the fatality identified as Ariel Bayron, of Barangay Diniandigan in the same town, was found lying on the floor outside his home.

Doguelez said Bayron had been drinking since New Year’s Eve with friends but he continued to drink alone on the next day while his companions had already slept.

“Nangatog na ang iyang mga kauban. Namahaw unya natog balik pero siya nagsige pa kuno og tagay-tagay siya ra usa,” he added.

At around 4 a.m. on Monday, his companions tried to wake him up but he was no longer responsive.

Based on the finding of the Municipal Health Office, Bayron died of cardiac arrest.

He was no longer rushed a hospital and was declared dead on the spot.

“Possible na na sobraan. Dretso dretso kuno ni sila og inom way kaon-kaon,” said Doguelez. (A. Doydora)