South Korean woman, 64, drowns in pool at Panglao resort

A vacation turned tragic when a 64-year-old South Korean woman drowned in a swimming pool at a resort in Panglao on Tuesday night.

Captain John Khalev Sanchez, chief of the Panglao Police Station, identified the fatality as Cho Kum Wah.

According to Sanchez, Cho was found unconscious in the pool at the Roman Empire Resort in Barangay Tawala by her husband Sung Yul Yang who then alerted a lifeguard.

“Kuyog ni sila sa iyang bana pero nilakaw ang bana unya pag balik niya galutaw na ang asawa,” said Sanchez.

The lifeguard attempted to resuscitate Cho but she remained unresponsive.

Members of the Panglao Emergency Rescue Unit then rushed Cho to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

However, she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, Dr. April Batiancela. (rt)